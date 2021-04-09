Teen stabbed to death was 'life of the party'

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the Brisbane CBD overnight. Picture: 7 News

The teenager fatally stabbed in a horrific attack in the Brisbane CBD on Thursday night has been identified as Yannis Leulusoo.

The 16-year-old, whose Facebook page says he went to Woodcrest State College, was killed when he was stabbed by an older man who he knew.

A close friend described Yannis as the life of the party who always looked out for his friends.

Yannis Leulusoo, a student at Woodcrest State College, was stabbed to death in the Brisbane CBD.

The teenage girl, who declined to be named, said she only spoken to Yannis two days before the stabbing in the Brisbane CBD.

She said he was "more like a brother" who always cracked jokes and lightened the mood.

"He will forever be loved! And I know that for a fact," she said.

"He's one of the strongest boys I've ever met, he's always looked out for me no matter what the circumstances.

"He's a real one Yannis."

Police are still looking for the man who stabbed Yannis.

The girl said she was finding it hard to comprehend that plans they made just days ago would never eventuate.

"We had plans to go out to the movies next week and I wake up to see this all over my Facebook and messages," she said.

"It's just really hard for me to take it all in, but my sisters told me that brother's gonna be okay and he's in a better place now."

Police believe the teen victim and his adult attacker knew each other. Picture: Tara Croser

Initial police investigations suggest Yannis suffered a life-threatening wound to his stomach when he was confronted by a man, believed to be known to him at Emma Miller Park at 8pm.

He staggered more than 200m towards King George Square where he collapsed.

The attacker left the scene before police arrived, he has not been located.

Police claim the offender and Mr Leulusoo had a conversation that was calm in nature at the Queen St Mall about 7.30pm.

Detective Inspector Tony Fleming said there seemed to be no violence or tension between the pair earlier in the evening.

The focus now turns to what happened between 7.30 and about 8pm that prompted the stabbing to take place.

"I expect the young man who died had no reason to expect that this was going to unfold," Det Insp Fleming said.

The scene of a fatal stabbing in the Brisbane CBD on Thursday night. Picture: Tara Croser



Det Supt Fleming said police hadn't identified all individuals in the vicinity last night, but could not rule out the possibility the alleged offender and Mr Leulusoo were potentially part of two opposing groups of youths.

He urged associates of both parties to remain calm and let the justice system do its job.

"Retaliatory action is not going to benefit anyone, everyone loses out of that," Det Supt Fleming said.

"Everyone calm down. We're in the business of locating this person. There is a system of justice where everyone is innocent until proven guilty...

"We haven't identified specifically who the individuals are... that will form part of our investigation," he said.

"The primary focus here is on the homicide investigation but if there's going to be ongoing tension (between the two parties), that's a key area of focus for us. And I would invite people, if you have information, please let us know."

The horrifying scene of the fatal stabbing. Picture: Tara Croser

Det Supt Fleming confirmed Mr Leulusoo was known to police, however said his horrific death could not have been predicted.

"(There is) nothing to indicate this type of ending for him would occur," he said.

"It's going to be a shock to his family.

"You can only imagine the trauma of having the police knock on the door unexpectedly... I feel for them, it's terrible."

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward or contact PoliceLink on 13144, as Det Supt Fleming again pushed for any potential tensions between the two groups to ease.

"If there are tensions there... we don't want it to get worse. We don't want anyone to get hurt."

Police have urged anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

Investigations by the Brisbane City Child Protection Investigation Unit are ongoing.