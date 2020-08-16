Menu
Teen suffers suspected spinal injuries in motorbike crash

Melanie Plane
16th Aug 2020 9:29 AM
A TEENAGE boy was rushed to Rockhampton Hospital on Friday evening after a motorbike crash at the Capricorn Coast.

About 9.30pm, paramedics, including critical care, were called to a single motorbike crash at Zilzie.

A male in his teens was involved in the crash on Svendsen Road.

He was treated for suspected spinal and abdominal injuries at the scene before being transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

