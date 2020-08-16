Teen suffers suspected spinal injuries in motorbike crash
A TEENAGE boy was rushed to Rockhampton Hospital on Friday evening after a motorbike crash at the Capricorn Coast.
About 9.30pm, paramedics, including critical care, were called to a single motorbike crash at Zilzie.
A male in his teens was involved in the crash on Svendsen Road.
He was treated for suspected spinal and abdominal injuries at the scene before being transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.