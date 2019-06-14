Menu
HIGHWAY CRASH: A man in his late teens suffered suspected spinal injuries in the rollover last night. David Nielsen
News

Teen suffers suspected spinal injury in highway rollover

14th Jun 2019 9:52 AM
A TEENAGER was taken to Warwick Hospital with a suspected spinal injury after a crash on the Cunningham Highway last night.

Paramedics were called to the scene at Wheatvale about 6.25pm.

The man, aged in his late teens, was not trapped inside the vehicle and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

One fire crew also responded to the single-vehicle rollover and waited for the vehicle to be recovered before leaving the scene about 7.30pm.

Warwick Daily News

