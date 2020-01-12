Menu
The teenager was rushed to Toowoomba Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Teen sustains life-threatening injuries in fall from ute

12th Jan 2020 6:44 AM
POLICE are investigating a serious single vehicle traffic incident at Bowenville early this morning which left a 16-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics, including Critical Care, were called to a location on Bowenville Norwin Road in the Bowenville Reserve north-west of Toowoomba just after midnight on reports a patient had fallen from a vehicle. 

Dalby police said the teenager had fallen from the tray of a utility being driven in the Bowenville Reserve on the banks of Oakey Creek.

The boy sustained serious head injuries when he landed on bitumen and was taken by ambulance under emergency lights and siren to Toowoomba Hospital for treatment to life-threatening-injuries.

The 20-year-old male driver was not injured during the incident and is assisting police with their inquiries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

