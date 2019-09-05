Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Teen injured after being hit by car

by Thomas Morgan
5th Sep 2019 10:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has sustained multiple injuries after being hit by a car in Brassall this morning.

The high acuity response unit is among crews at the scene of the crash, which happened along Hunter St, Brassall at 9.55am.

A boy in his early teens has sustained shoulder, arm and head injuries, according to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman, but is reportedly conscious and alert.

The spokeswoman said his injuries were "being treated seriously," but could not comment on the severity of the injuries.

He has been transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition.

More Stories

brassall hunter st ipswich teen hit

Top Stories

    DRINK-DRIVERS: Woman caught 'sneaking home' to dogs' aid

    premium_icon DRINK-DRIVERS: Woman caught 'sneaking home' to dogs' aid

    Crime Motorist caught at three times the alcohol limit was going home to tend to pets before a fireworks display. She was one of five in court for drink-driving.

    Magpies feeling peckish: swooping hotspots revealed

    premium_icon Magpies feeling peckish: swooping hotspots revealed

    Environment Avoid the wrath of territorial magpies with this handy map

    'My husband and I could not get anybody out of the car'

    premium_icon 'My husband and I could not get anybody out of the car'

    News The 2005 crash has stayed with her forever.

    Airlie All Stars to return

    Airlie All Stars to return

    Music Airlie Beach Festival of Music welcomes final headline acts.