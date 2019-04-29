Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah.
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

Teen taken to hospital after car hits pig

Maddelin McCosker
by
29th Apr 2019 6:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his late teens was taken to Moranbah Hospital after his car hit a pig late Sunday night.

The man was travelling on Goonyella Rd when his car rolled after crashing into a pig at 10.32pm.

Paramedics were called to the scene where they treated him for an injury to his arm.

He was then transported to Moranbah Hospital in a stable condition.

Another rollover near Bluff early this morning left a man in his 30s with multiple injuries.

The man was involved in a single vehicle rollover on the Capricorn Highway.

He was transported to Blackwater Hospital in a stable condition with seatbelt related injuries, as well as shoulder, leg and abdominal pain.

capricorn highway goonyella rd qas tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Man caught breaching work licence conditions

    premium_icon Man caught breaching work licence conditions

    Crime Man caught drug driving and breaching his work licence faces court.

    SUPER SIX: Talking points from Round 4 of AFL Mackay

    premium_icon SUPER SIX: Talking points from Round 4 of AFL Mackay

    AFL Regional editor Gregor Mactaggart runs the rule over Round 4.

    Ensuring supply of skilled workers

    Ensuring supply of skilled workers

    Council News Initiative to focus on agriculture, mining and tourism industries.