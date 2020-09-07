Menu
A teenager was taken to Proserpine Hospital after a single-vehicle rollover last night. Photo: File
News

Teen taken to hospital after Shute Harbour Rd rollover

Laura Thomas
7th Sep 2020 8:29 AM
A TEENAGER was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash just outside Proserpine last night.

Paramedics were called to the rollover on Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains about 8pm.

An 18-year-old man was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said the man had suffered “minor” injuries and was taken to hospital for observation for a sore neck.

There is no ongoing police investigation.

