Teen talent shines bright on international stage

LIVING THE DREAM: Nathaniel Savy receives his award for outstanding individual performance from the adjudicators. Image: Supplied.

LIVING THE DREAM: Nathaniel Savy receives his award for outstanding individual performance from the adjudicators. Image: Supplied.

NATHANIEL Savy has dreamed of having his name in lights ever since he began acting seven years ago.

Earlier this month, his dream became one step closer to reality as he had the opportunity to show off his skills in the country best known for their Broadway success – the US.

Nathaniel travelled to Sacramento to compete in the Junior Theatre Festival as part of the Australian Wild Card Team, along with another Bowen performer Poppy Nobes.

The team had three days to perfect a 20-minute performance that was later judged and watched by other performers from across the world.

The Australian team won an award for excellence in acting for their performance of Seussical Junior while Nathaniel took home a medal for outstanding individual performance for his role as the Cat in the Hat.

Nathaniel said the experience was tough but worthwhile as he had the opportunity to meet other talented performers.

“The other teams were really good, we had nine group members and some teams were as a big 45,” he said.

“We met all these really cool people as well as each other and we did some singing workshops and some acting workshops.

“The most important thing I remembered was that it was a competition but if we lost it wasn’t a big deal; we were there to have a really, really good time.”

Nathaniel hoped the opportunity to perform in the United States would open more doors for him and his career with dreams of making it big time.

“I’ve never wanted to do anything else,” he said.

“I love the connection with the audience and the way you can watch a show and just transport yourself from your own world into a world with all these characters.

“Every part of it tells a story and all the songs are there to help guide the plot.

“I want to perform professionally, ideally on Broadway, but I’d love to perform in Australia as well.”

The ex-St Catherine’s student now studies at the Brisbane Academy of Musical Theatre and, while he said choosing his favourite musical was a “very tough” decision, he settled on an old classic.

“I think it would be Hello, Dolly!,” he said.

“The music and the story are so beautiful but it’s so fun, you can watch it over and over again and it’s the best time.”

Nathaniel’s mother, Deb Savy, said she had no doubt that he would soon be taking the stage across the world and thanked all who donated to help him travel to the United States.

“Because he works so hard towards his dreams of working on stage, he has a lot of support locally and from his family all over the world.

“Thank you to all the wonderful people and businesses who donated to his fundraising and attended his events.

“We can’t wait to see what he does next.”