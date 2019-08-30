Teen told 'smoking dope' will ruin his brain

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Cal Fitzgerald pleaded guilty to drug charges in Proserpine Magistrates Court.

A MAGISTRATE has slammed a teenager caught with marijuana, telling him "smoking dope” will ruin his brain.

Cal Douglas Fitzgerald, of Cannonvale, was found with several other people in a car at the Beacons on August 9.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said as police approached the car they noticed a bong.

"The people in the car were detained and searched,” Sgt Myors said.

"Police found cannabis and other items, including a bong, which was about to be used to smoke the cannabis - (Fitzgerald) stated the items were not his.”

Fitzgerald later pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to two drug-related charges.

Magistrate James Morton told the court that as an 18-year-old, Fitzgerald was "stupid” and likely to make bad decisions.

"You're a druggie, go clean your act up,” Mr Morton said.

Fitzgerald was fined $400 and put on a good behaviour bond and ordered to complete a drug and alcohol awareness course.