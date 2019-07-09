Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Teen trapped under forklift in horror workplace incident

by Nicole Pierre
9th Jul 2019 3:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A male teenager has been rushed to hospital suffering serious leg and pelvic injuries after being trapped under a forklift on a worksite.

Paramedics were called to a patient entrapped under a forklift at a workplace site on Johnson Street in Caboolture at 1.38pm on Tuesday.

The male teenager who suffered significant leg and pelvic injuries was extricated by paramedics.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman has confirmed it is being treated as a workplace incident.

He was rushed by ambulance in a serious condition to the Queensland Children's Hospital with critical care paramedics on-board.

More to come.

More Stories

editors picks forklift teenager trapped workplace accident

Top Stories

    Meet Whitsunday's youngest taekwondo black belt

    premium_icon Meet Whitsunday's youngest taekwondo black belt

    Sport Youngster loves board breaking, and says taekwondo training has helped her to improve her concentration.

    Fire crew rushes to gas leak near Shute Harbour Rd

    premium_icon Fire crew rushes to gas leak near Shute Harbour Rd

    News A fire crew is at the scene.

    • 9th Jul 2019 4:29 PM
    Committee battles to bring WWII memorabilia to region

    premium_icon Committee battles to bring WWII memorabilia to region

    News Will Bowen become home to a Catalina once again?

    • 9th Jul 2019 4:00 PM
    Restaurant boss drank 10 vodkas, then busted drink driving

    premium_icon Restaurant boss drank 10 vodkas, then busted drink driving

    Crime Owner of a popular Airlie Beach restaurant has lost his licence

    • 9th Jul 2019 4:00 PM