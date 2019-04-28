Menu
A teenager is recovering after the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted him from a cruise ship Friday afternoon
Teen winched from ship in 'challenging' rescue mission

Sarah Barnham
28th Apr 2019 9:04 AM
IN A 'challenging' sea rescue, a teenager was winched from the deck of a cruise ship after suffering a medical condition near Heron Island.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ Lifeflight Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the scene Friday afternoon with reports a teenager suffered a medical condition onboard the Pacific Dawn.

RACQ LifeFlight Aircrew Officer Chris Jowsey said in a "precision operation" the chopper hovered eight metres above the upper deck of the cruise ship as a flight paramedic and rescue crew was winched down.

"Winch rescues at sea are all different," Mr Jowesy said.

"We have to have a plan.

 

"It's challenging, but we are highly trained for these sorts of operations.

"There has to be good communication within the crew and also with the ship. The Pacific Dawn crew were all very professional."

The chopper landed on Heron Island while the teenager was assessed, before returning to winch the RACQ LifeFlight crew members and the patient into the helicopter.

The teen was flown back to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

