Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage boy was rushed to hospital late last night with serious burns to his legs.
A teenage boy was rushed to hospital late last night with serious burns to his legs.
Breaking

Teenage boy seriously burnt after 'playing' with petrol

Matty Holdsworth
30th Jun 2019 8:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy has suffered serious burns to his lower legs after "playing around" with petrol overnight.

The 16-year-old was rushed from Mudjimba to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition at 10.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokesman said the teen suffered burns to 20 per cent of his lower legs.

"He was in a serious condition but the pain was under control," the spokesman said.

"It was reported he was playing around in a playground with petrol."

More Stories

ambulance breaking burns editors picks mudjimba sunshine coast sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Middlemount Coal defends emergency response to mine fatality

    premium_icon Middlemount Coal defends emergency response to mine fatality

    News The company has also confirmed support is in place as workers come to terms with the loss of a colleague.

    Get creative for Great Barrier Reef Festival events

    Get creative for Great Barrier Reef Festival events

    News Are you keen to enter? Here's the details.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Why our teachers are prepared to strike

    premium_icon Why our teachers are prepared to strike

    News Longer hours and complexity of roles are driving negotiations