Teenage Cannons talent makes her mark at meet

SWIMMING: Mikhaila Flint, 13, travelled to Townsville to compete at the Townsville Brothers Short Course Transition Meet last weekend.

Mikhaila hasn't competed at a carnival since the Australian Age Championships in April and was keen to see how she has been going over the past couple of months.

She is keen to compete at the Queensland Short Course Championships in mid-August.

Her coach, Mark Erickson, was very pleased with her times.

It shows that the work she has been doing is paying off and that she has the ability to back up her performances. Mikhaila won all her events.

Her best races included: 400m freestyle in 4:25.11, which was a 10 sec PB; 200m IM in 2:21.98, which was a 4.61 sec PB; 200m freestyle in 2.06.37, which was a 5.15 sec PB; 100m freestyle in 59:05, which was a 0.04 sec PB; and 200m breaststroke in 2:55.53, which was close to a 10 sec PB.

Also, this week the Cannonvale Cannons are looking forward to hosting Swimming Queensland coach Brant Best, who is well known for coaching James Magnussen.

Swimmers and coaches are looking forward to working with Brant during the week.