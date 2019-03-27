Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are on a warrant blitz.
Police are on a warrant blitz.
Crime

Girl, 14, endures ‘vile, degrading and demeaning’ torture

by Lea Emery
27th Mar 2019 6:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE men subjected a 14-year-old girl to hours of "vile", "degrading" and "demeaning" torture at a house party, a court has been told.

The girl was punched, slapped, had "smileys" burnt into her by a cigarette lighter, part of her hair shaved and bullied her.

She was also offered to other men for sex.

Ben Costin, 21, was yesterday sentenced in the Southport District Court to two and half years in prison.

His sentence was suspended and he was released yesterday after spending 357 days in pre-sentence custody.

His release comes despite the girl's mother saying in a victim impact statement that "no sentence would be large enough in my eyes".

Costin pleaded guilty to unlawful carnal knowledge of a child under 16, two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of common assault.

Judge Julie Dick she understood why the young girl had "reacted".

"You were vile frankly," she said.

"She was a 14-year-old girl.

"The demeaning and degrading way you behaved towards her was unspeakable."

Crown prosecutor Natalie Lima told the court Costin was having consensual sex with the girl at a house party on the southern Gold Coast on March 31 last year when one of his friends asked to join in.

Ms Lima said Costin refused but told the other man he could be next.

She said it was then the bullying behaviour began. Costin's two co-accused are still before the courts.

Costin's barrister Bernard Reilly, instructed by Bamberry Lawyers, said a psychological exam had found Costin "functioned below average" and had a "borderline level for working memory".

Mr Rielly said Costin was unemployed at the time but had worked in a pizza shop, as a painter assistance and as a cleaner.

He said Costin had also had a problem with the drug ice.

crime editors picks gold coast teenage girl torture

Top Stories

    Change is in the sea air

    premium_icon Change is in the sea air

    Council News Construction of a new seawall on the Bowen foreshore is only a few weeks away from starting.

    Drink-driver crashes golf buggy

    premium_icon Drink-driver crashes golf buggy

    Crime Golf buggy accident on Hamilton Island.

    Bowen's famous theatre sparkles on the small screen

    premium_icon Bowen's famous theatre sparkles on the small screen

    Community Queensland Weekender showcases Bowen icon.

    860km jetski trek for charity

    860km jetski trek for charity

    Whats On Whitsundays man part of Yamaha Variety Jet Trek.