Water polo ref charged with sex assault

A 19-year-old water polo referee has been charged with allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl after offering her a ride home from a match.

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad began investigating Matthew Emmanuel Goldman after a player came forward alleging he had nonconsensual sex with the girl, The Sunday Telegraph reports.

Police confirmed to news.com.au that the former student of St Andrew's Cathedral School, a private school in the heart of Sydney's CBD, was charged with two counts of indecent assault against a child with intent to commit acts of indecency.

Matthew Goldman has been charged with having sexual intercourse without consent with a person under 16.

Police will allege in court the victim was aged between 14 and 15 at the time of the offending.

While it's alleged the offences occurred in 2017, a report wasn't made to the police until December 2018.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that Mr Goldman is accused of offending at three different locations across Sydney's eastern suburbs: a party in Bronte, an ocean pool, and at Matraville.

Detectives carried out a raid at his Maroubra home where he was arrested and charged.

The 19-year-old is on bail.

The young referee, who is on bail after a brief hearing at Waverly Local Court on March 21, is due to appear in court again on May 16.

Mr Goldman has spent the past few years refereeing competitive matches, including state and national titles, involving young players in Sydney.

A letter written to players, their families and officials of Water Polo NSW notified them of the case and the investigation being conducted.

The letter, sent on March 5, detailed the series of allegations made against an individual who remained unnamed, some of which were before the court but "others that are still under investigation", The Sunday Telegraph reports.