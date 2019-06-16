Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenager has been airlifted to Brisbane following a crash.
A teenager has been airlifted to Brisbane following a crash. Tobi Loftus
News

Teenager airlifted after serious motorbike rollover

Tom Gillespie
by
16th Jun 2019 8:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition following a single-motorbike crash south-west of Toowoomba yesterday.

The incident was reported about 5pm on a private property at Kooroongarra, just south of Millmerran.

The patient, a woman in her late teens, was treated for head and suspected spinal injuries.

She was flown by the RACQ LifeFlight chopper to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane in a serious but stable condition.

motorbike racq lifeflight toowoomba traffic crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    How one team is tackling workforce innovation

    premium_icon How one team is tackling workforce innovation

    Technology Regional alliance preparing local businesses for the future.

    Hotshots heading to Bowen

    Hotshots heading to Bowen

    Entertainment Bowen Bowls Club hosting 'adults only' show.

    Tourists blown away by first whale sighting of the season

    premium_icon Tourists blown away by first whale sighting of the season

    Pets & Animals "We saw one do a full breach out of the water, it was incredible.”