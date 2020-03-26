Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MEDICAL EMERGENCY: Paramedics treated the patient at the scene before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
MEDICAL EMERGENCY: Paramedics treated the patient at the scene before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Teen burned in petrol explosion, airlifted to hospital

by Laura Blackmore
25th Mar 2020 5:03 PM | Updated: 26th Mar 2020 4:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a teenage boy to hospital after he was seriously burned this morning.

The rescue chopper was called to the scene south of Nanango just after 10.30am.

The boy was allegedly helping a friend clear their garden on a private property earlier in the morning.

The patient was reportedly trying to set green waste on fire when the petrol he was using as an accelerant exploded.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics initially treated the boy for second degree burns to the front of his body before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived.

He was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

nanango community nanango petrol explosion racq lifeflight helicopter
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Students perform under pressure

        premium_icon Students perform under pressure

        News Students from all over the region put their best foot forward in the Lions Youth of the Year program.

        Free food lures hungry backpackers

        premium_icon Free food lures hungry backpackers

        News When the word went out that there was free food on offer at Fish D’vine today the...

        Lagoon among council closures from today

        premium_icon Lagoon among council closures from today

        News Libraries, pools and water parks are among more closures

        'No longer viable': Hair salons respond to new restrictions

        premium_icon 'No longer viable': Hair salons respond to new restrictions

        News Bowen hairdressers respond to the latest government decision.