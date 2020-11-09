Menu
The teenager was charged with torture and failing to provide the necessities of life to a child.
News

Teenager charged with child neglect and torture

Peter Hardwick
7th Nov 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 9th Nov 2020 5:41 AM
A TEENAGER has been charged with two counts of torture and failing to provide the necessities of life to a young child.

Sergeant Sean Donaghy of Dalby Police said the 19-year-old Dalby man was charged this week after an investigation by the Child Protection Investigation Unit.

He was initially held in custody before being granted bail on Friday after appearing in Dalby Magistrates Court where police objected to bail.

The 27-year-old mother of the child was also charged in relation to the same incidents, Sgt Donaghy said.

The charges are dated between July 1 and July 7 this year at Dalby.

While no specifics of the case were conveyed in open court, the charges allege the child was not properly provided for.

Neither accused has as yet been required to enter pleas to their respective charges.

Both accused were remanded on bail to appear back in Dalby Magistrates Court for mention on November 24.

 

Originally published as Teenager charged with child neglect and torture

Toowoomba Chronicle

