Menu
Login
NSW Police’s Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the death. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
NSW Police’s Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the death. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
News

Teenager discovered dead on road

by Ben Graham
19th Dec 2018 6:13 AM

A MOTORIST has made a tragic discovery on a road near Wagga Wagga, NSW, where they found the body of a teenage boy on the road.

NSW Police released a statement this morning confirming officers are investigating after the boy was found in the Riverina area.

A police spokesman said that about 1.30am emergency services were called to River Road, Wantabadgery, about 40km east of Wagga Wagga, after a passing motorist noticed a strange object on the road.

The discovery was made at about 1.30am. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
The discovery was made at about 1.30am. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

The driver stopped and discovered it was the body of a teenage boy.

"A crime scene has been established and inquiries are now under way to confirm the identity of the boy," police said in a statement.

"Officers from the Crash Investigation Unit will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the death."

More Stories

crime death nsw police road teenager

Top Stories

    Helicopter crash at Gumlu

    Helicopter crash at Gumlu

    News A pilot has been transported to Ayr Hospital in a stable condition following a helicopter crash at Gumlu.

    • 19th Dec 2018 9:00 AM
    Five places to explore these holidays

    Five places to explore these holidays

    News THERE is plenty to do to and see around the Whitsundays

    Where will you be to ring in the New Year?

    Where will you be to ring in the New Year?

    News Where will you be to ring in the New Year?

    Lawn mower rollover causes 'serious injuries'

    Lawn mower rollover causes 'serious injuries'

    News Lawn mower rollover causes "serious injuries” near Crystal Brook

    Local Partners