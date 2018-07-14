Menu
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
News

Teenager hospitalised after car 'rolled 6 times' on CQ road

Shayla Bulloch
by
14th Jul 2018 10:52 AM

PARAMEDICS transported a teenager to hospital this morning after a serious car accident at a Capricorn Coast intersection.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported crews were called to the intersection of Coorooman Creek Rd and Emu Park Rd around 7.40am to reports a car had rolled into a gully.

A QAS spokesperson said the vehicle reportedly "rolled six times" before landing in the gully.

A 19-year-old woman was driving the car at the time and was the only person in the vehicle.

When paramedics arrived at the crash the woman had escaped the wreckage and suffered only minor injuries.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were also on scene.

The spokesperson said crews took the woman to Rockhampton Hospital around 8.10am.

