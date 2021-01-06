Teenager left without licence after driving friend to work

Shakane Anthony Gorden Costello pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to drink driving while on a provisional licence.

Shakane Anthony Gorden Costello pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to drink driving while on a provisional licence.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Sean Franklin said police received a call about a car driving erratically near Bunnings on December 11 last year.

When officers arrived, they found Costello behind the wheel.

The 18 year old said he was dropping his friend off at work and admitted to having several drinks the night before.

His friend’s mum had undergone breast cancer surgery the day before, so Costello offered to drive him to work while she rested.

“I felt fine at the time,” he said.

However, the P-plater returned 0.039 per cent blood alcohol reading.

When asked to explain his driving, Costello said he turned into the roundabout on Pandanus Dr too fast and cut someone off.

The court heard Costello works as a farm technician at the Tassal prawn farm near Proserpine.

When Magistrate James Morton questioned how he would get to and from work without a licence, Costello said he had asked his dad and workmates for a lift.

Costello was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $600.

A conviction was recorded.