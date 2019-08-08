Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It is alleged the two men are known to each other. Photo: Bill Hearne
It is alleged the two men are known to each other. Photo: Bill Hearne
Crime

Teenager stabbed while sitting in car

by Emily Halloran
8th Aug 2019 9:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in the city's north overnight.

Police allege the 19-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat his car at Bull Road in

Pimpama about 7.30pm on Wednesday night when he was approached by a man.

It is alleged the man stabbed the driver in the torso through the open car window.

A police spokeswoman said the pair were known to each other.

After the attack, the driver allegedly drove to Commercial Street at Upper Coomera where he contacted police and paramedics.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition accompanied by the High Acuity ambulance response unit.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

court crime injuries stabbing teenager

Top Stories

    How junior league talents can train with the Cowboys

    premium_icon How junior league talents can train with the Cowboys

    Rugby League Find out where Bowen's next rugby league talent can train with players from the North Queensland Cowboys next week.

    'I don't believe you': Court scoffs at man's terrible excuse

    premium_icon 'I don't believe you': Court scoffs at man's terrible excuse

    Crime 'I don't believe you': Magistrate scoffs at man's excuse for knife.

    The story behind this stunning new mural

    premium_icon The story behind this stunning new mural

    News Hope that sea creatures mural will help promote Whitsundays.

    Putting the 'Great' into the Great Barrier Reef Festival

    Putting the 'Great' into the Great Barrier Reef Festival

    News Event has a fresh look, but still as good as ever.