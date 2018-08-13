Teenagers lucky to be alive after horror weekend crashes

On Sunday afternoon at approximately 4.35pm, police were called to attend another traffic crash, this time on Bee Creek Road, Eungella, after a 17-year-old male driver of another 4WD vehicle lost control on a dirt road.

On Sunday afternoon at approximately 4.35pm, police were called to attend another traffic crash, this time on Bee Creek Road, Eungella, after a 17-year-old male driver of another 4WD vehicle lost control on a dirt road. Queensland Police

THREE teenagers have miraculously walked away from two separate horror crashes in the Pioneer Valley on the weekend.

A 17-year-old male P-plater and a 16-year-old passenger managed to remove themselves from a car wreck on Kennys Road, Marian on Saturday night.

Police said the driver lost control about 9.10pm and the vehicle rolled multiple times before landing on its roof.

The attending police officers were "stunned" to find the two occupants with relatively minor injuries.

Both were treated by paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service before being transported to hospital.

On Sunday afternoon a 17-year-old driver was able to pull himself free from a vehicle and seek help from a nearby house after losing control and rolling his vehicle multiple times into a steep embankment.

At approximately 9.10pm on Saturday night, police were detailed to attend a single vehicle traffic crash on Kennys Road, Marian after the driver of a 4WD vehicle lost control, with the vehicle rolling multiple times before landing on its roof. Queensland Police

At approximately 9.10pm on Saturday night, police were detailed to attend a single vehicle traffic crash on Kennys Road, Marian after the driver of a 4WD vehicle lost control, with the vehicle rolling multiple times before landing on its roof. Queensland Police

Police were called to Bee Creek Road, Eungella, about 4.35pm on Sunday.

The young driver transported to hospital by the Queensland Ambulance Service with minor injuries.

Senior Constable James Dolby said it "beggars belief" that all three young occupants were able to walk away from the crashes.

"Myself and other officers from the Pioneer Valley have all attended traffic crashes that appeared not as serious as the ones over the weekend where people have been critically injured, and unfortunately some have lost their lives," he said.

"While these two traffic crashes are still under investigation, it's a timely reminder leading into Road Safety Week that all drivers, regardless of age or experience, should always drive to the conditions of the road.

"Young drivers need to be aware that holding a drivers licence does not make you an expert driver, far from it."

"You are still continuing to learn how to drive, as we all are," he said.

"Fortunately for all involved in these two crashes, the drivers and passenger were able to walk away this time with some valuable lessons learnt."