Teens allegedly steal car, ram police on M1

TWO teenagers are set to face court today over a string of burglaries on the Gold Coast recently.

They were charged after leading police on a wild chase through the streets of the northern suburbs overnight.

Police will allege the pair, both 18, tried to ram several police cars before dumping the car in bushland at Upper Coomera.

An Upper Coomera man was allegedly behind the wheel when the stolen white Holden Captiva was spotted by patrol police around 7.30pm.

Officers tried using tyre spikes to stop them on the Foxwell Rd off-ramp, but the pair allegedly raced back onto the highway before ditching the SUV on Diamond Sands Dr.

The dog squad traced the two men to a nearby petrol station, where they were arrested.

The alleged driver was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, evasion, obstruct police, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving unlicensed, burglary, trespass, stealing and two counts of receiving tainted property.

The other man was charged with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, receiving tainted property and one count each of burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, obstruct police and trespass.

Both are due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court today.