Teen’s arm severed in single-vehicle crash at Coalcliff, NSW
Teen’s arm severed in horror crash

31st Aug 2020 7:40 AM

A teenage motorist has lost his arm in a single-vehicle crash on the NSW south coast.

The accident occurred on the Sea Cliff Bridge on Lawrence Hargreaves Drive at Coalcliff, north of Wollongong, at around 4.50pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended the scene, and officers from Lake Illawarra Police District discovered the front-seat passenger in a utility had his arm severed when the vehicle crashed.

A rescue helicopter landed on the bridge and flown the injured teen to St George Hospital.

Traffic along Lawrence Hargreaves Drive was impacted in both directions for many hours as police conducted their investigations, although it reopened at around 11pm.

Inquiries are continuing, and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online.

