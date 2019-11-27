Teenager's drug-fuelled nights before she died

Weeks before Larissa Beilby was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, a friend of the 16-year-old admitted they were doing illicit drugs.

A friend of body-in-barrel victim Larissa Beilby has recalled nights of hotel room sex and drug-taking with the teen and her accused murderer to a Queensland court.

Larissa's battered body was found rotting inside a barrel on the back of a ute abandoned at a residential complex on the Gold Coast on June 28 last year.

Ms Beilby was tragically murdered last year.

Today, Rachelle Pilon, 24, gave evidence at a Beenleigh Magistrates Court committal hearing about two nights she spent with the 16-year-old and her alleged killer Zlatko Sikorsky.

Sikorsky, 36, is accused of murdering and torturing the teen on June 23, with one witness telling the hearing he wanted to "knock" her because she knew too much.

"We smoked ice, pure and drank some fantasy," Ms Pilon said. "There were sexual acts that obviously went on."

Rachelle Pilon leaves court. Picture: Jono Searle/AAP

Ms Pilon didn't allege Sikorsky had sex with the teen.

Asked by defence lawyer Tim Ryan why she had taken the drugs, Ms Pilon said she felt intimidated by Sikorsky following an earlier incident when she had attempted to caution him about his relationship with the teen and he reacted adversely.

Zlatko Sikorsky was arrested last year.

Sikorsky's former housemate Scott Thompson has given evidence at the hearing about the hours leading up to Larissa's death.

He said after hearing a scream in the backyard of their Buccan home, Sikorsky told him it was Larissa and she was "not in a good way".

"I could hear noises from (his) car ... then we had a conversation with him saying something about 'that chick is (going) insane'," he said.

"He said 'her face was in a bad way and it was getting infected and she was rubbing s**t all over her face and she's a bit crazy'.

"I knew he'd punched her in the face.

"I said 'just drop her to hospital' (but) he was saying he wanted to knock her.

"He said 'no, she knows too much'."

Mr Thompson said he didn't check on Larissa because he was afraid of Sikorsky, who was allegedly high on drugs and carrying a gun.

The hearing continues.