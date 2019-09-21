Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Annandale House Fire
Annandale House Fire
News

Teens fighting for life after house fire

by Thomas Morgan
21st Sep 2019 6:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO teenage girls are fighting for their lives and another two people have been hospitalised after a house fire in Carseldine overnight.

The fire broke out at an address on Waterlily Circuit, Carseldine at 11.12pm.

Two 16-year-old girls were rushed to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

A 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital in a serious condition, and another patient, of unknown age, was also reportedly in a serious condition.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the building was well alight.

More to come.

More Stories

critical condition editors picks house fire injuries

Top Stories

    Bruce Hwy bordered by flames south of Mackay

    premium_icon Bruce Hwy bordered by flames south of Mackay

    News Crews are racing to contain a fire burning along the Bruce Hwy, South of Mackay

    NAMED: Alleged Cedar Creek firebug has appeared in court

    premium_icon NAMED: Alleged Cedar Creek firebug has appeared in court

    Crime Man accused of ramming police car, lighting fires appears in court

    PCYC looking for a 'helping hand'

    premium_icon PCYC looking for a 'helping hand'

    News Wall of handprints a fundraiser for PCYC.

    Alleged firebug in court today facing multiple charges

    premium_icon Alleged firebug in court today facing multiple charges

    Crime Police were tipped off by a helicopter pilot