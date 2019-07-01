Teen’s heartbreaking school formal photo

A teenage girl was left in tears after a cruel bully ruined her formal dress - pouring a jug of juice over her.

Emilee Perry, a 16-year-old student from Doncaster in northern England, never wanted to go to her school formal, as she suffers from extreme anxiety, The Sun reported.

But being convinced by her parents, she took the leap and headed to the event wearing a pink gown decorated with sparkly sequins and jewels.

Emilee Perry smiles in her outfit, before heading to her school formal. Picture: Facebook

However, within two hours, her mother Tracy rushed to pick Emilee up as she was "in a state".

Heartbreaking pictures show Emilee all dolled up, but with tears streaming down her face.

The juice can be seen from the top of her neck, all the way through her gown.

Recalling the incident on Facebook, Tracy said: "This is my beautiful daughter, who suffers with anxiety whom we had to beg to go to the prom this evening.

She was left in tears, as a bully poured a huge jug of juice over her gown. Picture: Facebook

"Two hours later I collect her from the prom like this, heartbroken and in a state.

"This 'person' thought it a good idea to pour a full jug of juice over her and soak her from head to toe.

"I hope one day someone humiliates and devastates her like she has done to my daughter!!!!"

'THIS HAS MADE ME STRONGER'

Many took to social media leaving messages of support following the cruel act.

Even Emilee's back was soaked in juice. Picture: Facebook

"She is beautiful and I'm so deeply sorry this happened to her. I was bullied. I hope the girl or girls that did this to her get punished or their parents are at least called. This is awful," one person commented on the post.

Another added: "She is a gorgeous girl and the person who did this is probably jealous of her."

Her mum Tracy said she wished the bully would be 'humiliated' like Emilee was. Picture: Facebook

Emilee has decided not to expose the name of her bully to avoid spreading "more hate".

Thanking her supporters, Emilee added: "The way that people have responded has absolutely overwhelmed me and has proven to me that I can get through everything and I hope that this makes me a stronger person."

Tracy told the Daily Record: "It's unbelievable what has happened, she has had words of support from all over the globe."

Bullying is not OK. If you need to talk, help is available;

