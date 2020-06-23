Menu
Teen’s ‘really stupid’ act in front of police

by Lea Emery
23rd Jun 2020 6:33 PM
A MAGISTRATE has slammed a Gold Coast teen for "stupid behaviour" when police were trying to stop the group from doing burnouts.

Christian James Sanderson pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Reece Foort said officers were called to Alex Fisher Dr, Burleigh Heads, about midnight on December 8 last year after reports of hooning.

When they arrived they saw a white ute performing burnouts and stopped the car.

The court was told one of the passengers tried to remove the number plates and when police arrested him, Sanderson stood in front of the plates, blocking their view.

He refused requests to move and instead started moving his legs back and forth in front of the plates.

Sgt Foort said when police arrested him, Sanderson ran away.

Sanderson, who represented himself in court said: "I was just stupid that night".

The 19-year-old told the court he previously worked as a delivery driver but lost his job when he lost his licence.

Magistrate Kerry Magee fined Sanderson $5000.

"It was really stupid behaviour," she said.

No conviction was recorded.

