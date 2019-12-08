Teens seriously injured after car crash down embankment

The driver was taken to Proserpine Hospital. The passenger was flown to Townsville.

Two teens have suffered serious injuries after the car they were driving hit a tree and fell down an embankment near Proserpine.

Police say preliminary investigations suggest the Toyota Hilux was travelling along Cedar Falls Road at Palm Cove at 3.40pm yesterday when it lost control.

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old Mandalay man, suffered significant injuries and was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a serious condition.

An 18-year-old male passenger from Cannon Valley was also critically injured and airlifted to Townsville Hospital.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.