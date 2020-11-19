Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Teens suffer head injuries after e-scooter crash

by Shayla Bulloch
19th Nov 2020 8:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GROUP of teenagers suffered head injuries after an e-scooter crash at South Townsville.

Paramedics were called to the motorised scooter crash on Palmer and Dean Sts about 12.25am on Thursday morning.

Two teenagers, a male and female, were taken to Townsville University Hospital with head injuries in stable conditions.

It is not known whether the motorised scooter involved was private, or one of the popular Neuron Mobility scooters that rolled out across the city in September.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Teens suffer head injuries after e-scooter crash

More Stories

crash e-scooter injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community rallies behind Jimmy’s road to recovery

        Premium Content Community rallies behind Jimmy’s road to recovery

        Your Story The family of a man who fell two storeys from his Cannonvale balcony expected to be planning a funeral.

        Airlie muso banned from live venues after drunken roof climb

        Premium Content Airlie muso banned from live venues after drunken roof climb

        Crime He was found dangling from the roof in the heart of town and then slipped, pulling...

        Little helpers: Bowen’s driving force in beneficial insects

        Premium Content Little helpers: Bowen’s driving force in beneficial insects

        Rural He has just been recognised as a regional winner for his work helping growers...

        Strict new testing to stop cracks in COVID shield

        Premium Content Strict new testing to stop cracks in COVID shield

        News New testing regime for hotel quarantine workers to be rolled out in Queensland