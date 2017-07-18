23°
Tegan's Treasure is a $10,000 family treat

18th Jul 2017 12:13 PM
WINNERS: Damian, Carter and Tegan Pennisi are the winners of the Port of Airlie $10,000 "Treasure" promotion.
WINNERS: Damian, Carter and Tegan Pennisi are the winners of the Port of Airlie $10,000 "Treasure" promotion. Sharon Smallwood

WE HAVE a winner.

The final draw from the popular Port of Airlie post-Cyclone Debbie Treasure promotion has finally made one person $10,000 richer.

And the winner is ... roll of drums ... Tegan Pennisi of Bowen.

Tegan, her husband Damian and children Sienna, 7, and Carter, 3, have been spending up big in Airlie, conscious of the economic cost of Cyclone Debbie's physical wrath upon the community.

"We wanted to support the businesses following the cyclone,” Tegan said.

CELEBRATIONS: Port of Airlie prize winners Damian, Carter and Tegan Pennisi, celebrating with staff and retailers, Leah Hesse (Vartarmani Yoga & Spa, Vincenzo Trombi (La Marina), Tolita Dukes (8 Seconds), Dan McLeod (Denman's Beer Cafe), Brad Williams (The Coffee Club), Natasha Bevenstock (Mantra Boathouse), Clayton Matthews (Port of Airlie), Meredith Moloney (Aimer Accessories) and Kristy Cunningham (Port of Airlie).
"We have been staying at the Mantra Boathouse Apartments; we've seen first-hand what has happened here.”

Tegan was undecided what her windfall would be specifically spent on - but it wouldn't be lavish.

"I'd like to buy a few things for the family,” she said.

The Port of Airlie draw started on June 15, marketing spokeswoman Tolita Dukes said.

"People have been able to collect points o every purchase they have made, with every $10 spent creating one entry,” she said.

"Every day we would give out a prize; maybe a bikini, a t-shirt or meal voucher.”

Ms Dukes said due to its success the organisation would look at planning another promotion in 12 months' time.

