Teigen’s mum cradles late grandson Jack

Chrissy Teigen's mother Vilailuck has uploaded a heartbreaking video of herself crying and cradling her late grandson, Jack.

In the video, she leans in to give the child a kiss.

On Wednesday, Chrissy, 34, announced that she had suffered a miscarriage halfway through her pregnancy with her third child.

It came only days after the model was admitted to hospital with severe bleeding.

Vilailuck also posted a series of photos of herself cradling the baby while still in the hospital.

"My heart aches love you so much baby Jack," Vilailuck captioned the Instagram post.

In the video, Vilailuck is handed the baby by a hospital worker as she begins to cry.

"You can touch him if you want," the woman says to Vilailuck.

Uploading the video to her Instagram, Chrissy’s mum was devastated.

Chrissy's mum then places her hand gently on the child, bending down to give him a kiss.

Chrissy had been admitted at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles on Sunday night after a month of bleeding, which is due to having a weak placenta, something she has been incredibly open about with her fans.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before,' Chrissy posted on Instagram at the time. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

While explaining how she and husband John Legend don't usually name the baby until after it is born, they had both started calling him Jack.

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital," she explained. "But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

"To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.

"Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience. But every day can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

Chrissy and John have daughter Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

