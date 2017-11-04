News

Telford family wins new car giveaway

WINNERS: Matt and Kylie Telford with their new Toyota Yaris after winning the Reef Gateway's Car or the Cash competition. Will Hunter
by Will Hunter

KYLIE and Matt Telford had a feeling luck was on their side when they arrived at the Reef Gateway Hotel on Friday night.

"When we turned up for the dinner our table was 17, that's my birthday and my daughter's,” Mr Telford said.

"Just coming off night shift I told the boys what I was doing Friday night, I said I was going out to pickup a new car.”

The Jubilee Pocket residents have a new vehicle after Mrs Telford was named the winner of the Reef Gateway's Car or the Cash competition.

An ecstatic Mrs Telford said the family were regulars at the hotel.

"I've never really won anything to this value ever in my life,” she said.

The winner had the option of selecting either the new car or $10,000 in cash.

Whitsunday Times

