Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Young student man using smartphone and computer stressed with hand on head, shocked with shame and surprise face, angry and frustrated. Fear and upset for mistake.
Young student man using smartphone and computer stressed with hand on head, shocked with shame and surprise face, angry and frustrated. Fear and upset for mistake.
News

‘Tell me it’s a prank’: Student panic over mass email

by Pete Martinelli
12th Dec 2020 2:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CLAIMS of hacking have flooded social media after a email informed students state wide that they would miss out on a tertiary admissions rank.

The email was sent by the Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre at midnight, and told 24,000 students state wide they were "ineligible" for the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank.

The ATAR is used by universities to help them select students for courses and admission.

So the email caused late night panic among students whose final year in school had been thrown a curve ball by COVID.

"What's this email about being atar ineligible, pls tell me it's a prank," one concerned poster wrote on the QTAC Facebook page.

letterspromo

"You have some explaining to do. What a cruel thing to do to this cohort," another wrote.

One mum vented frustration at the QTAC glitch.

"So you were hacked or you seriously stuffed up," she posted.

"Honestly as a parent I feel so good knowing my child's future is in your hands. Well done... not!"

QTAC has published a statement on its website and expressed its "deepest" apologies.

"QTAC acknowledges this technical error and deeply apologies to our Yr 12 cohort, this has no doubt caused additional anxiety during what has already been a trying year for our school community," QTAC CEO Dr John Griffiths said.

He said the official release of ATAR would occur on Saturday December 19.

 

Did you receive this email? Let us know in the comments below.

Originally published as 'Tell me it's a prank': Student panic over mass email

More Stories

Show More
atar education qtac scam year 12 graduates

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why 24,000 Year 12 students got ATAR ‘ineligible’ notice

        Premium Content Why 24,000 Year 12 students got ATAR ‘ineligible’ notice

        Education Thousands of Queensland Year 12 students have received notifications telling them that they are ATAR “ineligible”.

        On this day: What was making news in Guardian 40 years ago

        Premium Content On this day: What was making news in Guardian 40 years ago

        Local Faces The SES controller retired, a local couple featured on Today Tonight and more was...

        Where to buy to ride Mackay’s meteoric property prices

        Premium Content Where to buy to ride Mackay’s meteoric property prices

        Property See how each Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday suburb ranked for property growth and...

        Not your babysitters: Lifesavers hit out at parents

        Premium Content Not your babysitters: Lifesavers hit out at parents

        News Lifesavers fed up with being beach ‘babysitters’