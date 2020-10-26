‘Tell friends the Whitsundays is the centre of the universe’

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with candidate for Burdekin Mike Brunker, holding a box of mangoes she packed during a visit to Marto’s Mangoes in Bowen today. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

THE Whitsunday region has been labelled the "centre of the universe" as an election commitment has been made that would slash water costs in half and potentially help growers employ more pickers.

Speaking at Marto's Mangoes in Bowen today, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced a $50 million investment to reduce water irrigation bills across the state.

Under the commitment, irrigation water costs would be cut by up to 50 per cent from July 1, 2021.

This would include a 15 per cent reduction in irrigation water charges for 6400 farmers who buy water from Queensland's 35 state-owned irrigation schemes, including for crops like sugarcane.

Fruit and vegetable growers would receive a 50 per cent cut with hopes this would create harvesting and picking jobs for a struggling industry.

Speaking at the press conference, Bowen Gumlu Growers Association president Carl Walker said the push to get more pickers in the region would be vital in the lead up to the 2021 season.

"We're an apolitical party - Bowen Gumlu Growers - we don't care about politics, all we care about is people keeping our members safe," he said.

Mr Walker thanked the Premier for keeping the border closed despite criticism, saying he had copped some flack for agreeing with the restrictions.

"I solely believe in my heart of hearts, if the borders had been opened, we would now be standing here crying on the Premier's shoulders because we'd have no workers and the half a billion industry in Bowen and Gumlu would have been destroyed," he said.

Mr Walker also took the chance to spruik farm jobs across the region, saying the reef and mudcrabs were a major drawcard.

"(It's) the best place you'll ever come to in winter," he said.

"Make sure you tell your friends the Whitsundays is the centre of the universe."

Ms Palaszczuk said the commitment to reduce water costs would complement existing measures instated under her leadership.

"My government has already frozen water prices for this year and absorbed dam safety costs as part of our ongoing measures to provide COVID relief for Queensland business and industry," she said.

"By investing $27 million into Queensland irrigation schemes over three years, (we) will deliver a 15 per cent reduction in water bills for all irrigators.

"Another $23 million will deliver half-price water for fruit and veg growers, helping to stimulate jobs in this labour-intensive sector."

Labor candidate for Burdekin Mike Brunker also welcomed the announcement, saying it would complement the commitment to build an Agricultural Centre of Excellence at Bowen TAFE.

"That's about the primary industries jobs of the future," he said.

"This great new policy to help producers with water costs will make a difference right now."