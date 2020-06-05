Telstra blame ‘hardware fault’ for Gympie region ‘dropouts’

TELSTRA have blamed a "hardware fault" for dodgy internet connectivity in two Gympie region towns in the last two months.

Theebine Hotel owner Claudia Kroenert and local carer Phil Hunter both said they had been experiencing intermittent at best connection since late March, which had made life even more difficult for them during the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Hunter said he had heard from residents in nearby Scotchy Pocket reporting the same issue in recent months.

Telstra Regional General Manager May Boisen said a "hardware fault" had caused an ADSL outage in the area, but had since been fixed.

"An ADSL outage causing intermittent internet connection dropouts in April and May has been fully restored," Ms Boisen said.

"The outage was caused by a hardware fault, and impacted 11 customers in the Theebine and Scotchy Pocket areas.

The Theebine Hotel community has had persistent issues with their Telstra connectivity since March.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience this has caused our customers, and thank them for their patience while we fixed the problem."

Mr Hunter said connection had been restored at his client's address in the past week, but Ms Kroenert said she was still experiencing issues.

Fellow Theebine resident Graeme Jensen said he and his wife, Division 2 Gympie Regional Councillor Dolly Jensen, had up until recently been going through the same spotty experience with their ADSL connection.

"Virtually our last message from them was asking if we happy with our service, we haven't replied to that because it's been going on and off for a long time now," Mr Jensen said.

"I don't want to say it's great and then turn around the next day and have no service.

"You'll have one day with it, one day off, back on and then maybe two or three days.

"It's been on for the last two or three days at our house, but before that it was nothing but trouble."

Mr Jensen said he had approached and received help from the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman on the matter.

He said he had accepted Telstra's offer to provide credit on his next bill.

The Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman has been contacted for comment on connectivity issues in the Gympie region.