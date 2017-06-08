20°
Telstra makes $70,000 donation to Whitsunday organisations

Inge Hansen | 8th Jun 2017 10:39 AM
BIG SMILES: Operations manager at Telstra Ryan Langford, Proserpine Whitsunday Junior Rugby League's Kym Hiscox and Leanne Hoffman, Proserpine Taipans Junior Soccer Club's Peter Eve and Carmen Hill, Telstra Area general manager Rachel Cliffe, Telstra community engagement specialist Josh Favari, Whitsunday Sea Eagles' Cabe Ayton, Whitsunday Football Club's Anthony Nobilia and Steve Tween, Whitsunday Netball Associations Liz Youd and Shannon Lorraway and Telstra Whitsundays' Sue Stridiron at the community breakfast at Mantra Club Croc on Thursday morning.
BIG SMILES: Operations manager at Telstra Ryan Langford, Proserpine Whitsunday Junior Rugby League's Kym Hiscox and Leanne Hoffman, Proserpine Taipans Junior Soccer Club's Peter Eve and Carmen Hill, Telstra Area general manager Rachel Cliffe, Telstra community engagement specialist Josh Favari, Whitsunday Sea Eagles' Cabe Ayton, Whitsunday Football Club's Anthony Nobilia and Steve Tween, Whitsunday Netball Associations Liz Youd and Shannon Lorraway and Telstra Whitsundays' Sue Stridiron at the community breakfast at Mantra Club Croc on Thursday morning.

WHITSUNDAY sporting groups and local organisations affected by Cyclone Debbie had a big reason to smile this morning.

At a community breakfast hosted by Mantra Club Croc, Telstra Area General Manager Rachel Cliffe announced $70,000 worth of funding to be shared between seven groups.

Ms Cliffe said it was just one part of Telstra's ongoing support of the region as it recovered from Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"There has been considerable work done in the past two months to repair infrastructure and essential services across the region, in addition to supporting communities to get back on their feet," she said.

"Sport and not for profit organisations help bind and energise local communities and this funding is designed to provide them with a much needed boost. The groups will not only get financial assistance, they'll also get a big feature in store to help raise awareness of their cause."

The Whitsunday Sea Eagles AFL Club, Whitsunday Netball Club, Whitsunday Football Club, Proserpine Taipans Soccer Club, Proserpine Whitsunday Rugby League Club, Bowen Seagulls Rugby League Club and Bowen Netball Association will split $35,000 worth of funding for sporting equipment.

Whitsunday Football Club manager Anthony Nobilia said the funding expedited the efforts made to get organisations back and playing.

"It's a small amount of money to (Telstra) but it's a huge amount of money for us because it puts people back on the fields, it brings normality back sooner to the community and it's important for everyone to know these sporting clubs and organisations are back up and running," he said.

"The money will go towards much needed equipment, soccer goals, we need our lawns mowed, new shirts and new soccer balls because a lot of them got damaged when they were in the shed during the cyclone."

Another program by Telstra will give locals the chance to vote on where the remaining $35,000 of funding goes.

Residents can visit the Telstra Whitsundays store to vote for the group they think deserves the most, with Men's Shed, Eco Barge and Whitsunday Junior Sailing Club all in the running.

The club with the most votes will receive $10,000, the second most will receive $6000 and the third $4000.

Voting in the Whitsundays is open now and will run until June 18.

Residents do not need to make a purchase in order to vote.

"We hope that as many people as possible come in store to vote for their favourite cause," Ms Cliffe said.

"The more votes each group receives, the greater proportion of funding it will receive from the total pool of funds."

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  funding mantra club croc telstra whitsundays

