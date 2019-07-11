Telstra outage hits EFTPOS, ATMs

UPDATE: Australian shoppers are fuming after an EFTPOS and ATM outage caused by a Telstra fault has affected their ability to shop and make regular transactions today.

The outage began just before 3pm AEST, and affected the nation's banks, supermarket chains, petrol stations and other businesses.

Nearly three hours later, just before 6pm AEST, Telstra confirmed the network connection was back, but it would take time for all systems to be restored.

Woolworths has told News Corp Australia they expectd their systems to come back online and resume normal service through check-outs by 7pm AEST.

"Telstra has advised us the network connection is back up and running," a Woolworths spokesperson said.

"We expect our systems to come back online and resume normal service through check-outs over the next hour. Stores continue to trade. We apologise to customers for the inconvenience and delays in shopping this afternoon."

"Our stores are continuing to trade as our teams are still able to process payments manually at this time.

Long queues began to build up at Woolworths as the Telstra outage prevented customers from making quick transactions.

EARLIER: AUSTRALIAN shoppers are fuming after an EFTPOS and ATM outage caused by a Telstra fault has affected their ability to shop and make regular transactions today.

It is understand the outage took place just before 3pm AEST, and has affected the nation's banks, supermarket chains, petrol stations and other businesses.

Woolworths has told News Corp Australia they are aware of a Telstra network issue impacting electronic payments in their stores nationwide.

A Woolworths spokesperson said: "Our stores are continuing to trade as our teams are still able to process payments manually at this time.

"We're working closely with Telstra to rectify the network issue as quickly as possible.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience.

"We'll provide further updates as soon as they come to hand."

Woolworths stores have been affected by the outage. Photo: Ian Waldie/Bloomberg

Catlex Australia said they were "experiencing challenges" with EFTPOS payments in stores nationwide and are unable to receive calls to our contact centre.

"We will provide further updates here as we receive them. Thank you for your patience," it added.

The Commonwealth Bank also advised its customers there were some "issues" with its services today.

"We are impacted by an issue with one of our telco providers. It's affecting some of our services. CommBank app and NetBank are up," it stated.

"There are issues with the following services: CBA ATMs, CBA EFTPOS terminals, some in branch services as well as issues logging onto CommSec.

"We are experiencing higher than normal calls into our call centre.

"There is no need to call us if you are experiencing problems with these services.

"The cause of the problem is under urgent investigation. We are working to have full services restored as a matter of priority."

Are you affected? Tell us below.

Commonwealth Bank ATMs and EFTPOS are down. Picture: Hollie Adams

Customers of the ANZ Bank said on social media they were also facing EFTPOS issues.

The bank confirmed the issue, telling customers: "There appears to be a wide-spread EFTPOS outage at the moment, while this is not isolated to ANZ, please be assured that we are working to have this resolved on our end ASAP."

Westpac confirmed it was "aware some branches, ATMs & services in Sydney metro are non-operational due to a broader network failure in the region".

"Our teams are communicating with external providers on when services will be restored & we'll keep you updated. Online banking is working normally," it stated on Twitter.

Bank Australia also told its customers the cause was due to a "Telstra fault"

"There is an issue with EFTPOS and Osko transactions. We recommend customers making purchases, either use Tap & Pay or select credit when using a card," it stated.

"We are currently investigating the cause and will provide further updates. Sorry for the inconvenience."

EFTPOS provider Tyro has also issued a statement publicly on Twitter, saying there's a "connectivity issue".

"eftpos transactions are currently unavailable due to a connectivity issue," it stated.

"This is outside Tyro's control, we are monitoring the situation to ensure systems return to normal ASAP. Please ask customers for an another card payment option."

An hour after the outage started, Telstra issued a statement on Twitter today, acknowledging the issue.

They tweeted: "We're currently looking into an issue affecting services including EFTPOS and access to ATMs.

"We're sorry if this impacts you. We'll keep you updated as we know more."

News Corp has contacted Telstra for comment.

More to come.