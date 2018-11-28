Temperature close to record

AIRLIE Beach residents have been sweating through the past few days, with today being close to the hottest November day on record and pushing close to the hottest day ever recorded.

Hamilton Island is the closest official Bureau of Meteorology weather station to Airlie Beach, with the temperature there peaking at 34 degrees Celsius at noon today - only 0.1C off the November record - before it started to drop.

The hottest November day on record at Hamilton Island was 34.1C in 2003, and the hottest day ever was 35.6C, on December 18, 2005.

On Monday and Tuesday the temperature at Hamilton Island reached 32C.

Saturday was only slightly cooler at 31.9C, while Friday had the mercury reach 31.1C and Sunday was only 30C.

Proserpine has been even hotter, with the previously hottest day record smashed by 2C on Monday, when 44.9C was recorded.

The hottest day had previously been 42.9C on December 20, 1995.

Today also came close to breaking the old record, with 42.5C recorded at 2pm.

Temperatures also reached 40.4 degrees on Saturday and 36.9 degrees on Friday and Sunday.Hamilton Island is forecast to reach 32C today and tomorrow and 31C Saturday and Sunday.