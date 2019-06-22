Menu
Cold weather across Mackay has had residents reaching for the blankets and Ugg boots.
COLD SNAP: Temperatures plummet across Mackay

Janessa Ekert
22nd Jun 2019 10:30 AM
TEMPERATURES have dropped across Mackay overnight as a cold snap hits the north.

The mercury dipped to a chilly 4.2 degrees at the airport and 4.5 degrees at Racecourse, which is more than eight degrees below the average June temp, while Proserpine recorded 5 degrees this morning.

But inland at Clermont residents woke to a freezing -2.1 degrees.

"There's probably quite a bit of frost around inland parts," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said.

The low temperatures are due to a cool and dry airmass sitting over most of the country with southerly wind flows bringing colder weather up to the Queensland Coast, she said.

"Which is a bit out of the ordinary, but not unheard of," Ms Wong added.

In June last year Mackay temperatures dropped to 2.6 degrees. The average for Mackay is 14.2 degrees and 12.8 at the airport.

Mackay is warned to rug up for the next few days with the cooler overnight weather expected to stick around until mid next week.

Ms Wong said as the winds swing around to be more onshore they will bring more moisture to the area allowing the temps to creep back up.

"But otherwise it should be a sunny weekend with fresh winds out on the coast," she said.

Ms Wong said there should be average temperatures of about 20 degrees today and up to 22 to 24 degrees from tomorrow during the day.

Temperatures from around the region:

Mackay: 7.9

Airport: 4.2

Racecourse: 4.5

Clermont: -2.1

Moranbah: 1.3

Emerald: 3.5

Proserpine: 5

Bowen airport: 7.7

Hamilton Island: 15.6

Middle Percy Island: 13.8

