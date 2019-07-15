Temperatures plummet in the Whitsundays

It was certainly a time to reach for the hot drinks last night as temperatures plummeted in the Whitsundays.

PROSERPINE shivered through its second coldest night of the year on Sunday as the mercury plummeted to 4.7 degrees Celsius.

The two previous nights, Friday and Saturday, were also among the coldest for the month.

Friday night saw temperatures drop to 7.2C, while on Saturday night 7.6C was recorded.

These were the seventh and ninth coldest nights for the year so far.

All three nights were well below the 13.9C mean night time temperature for July in Proserpine.

They were also a far cry from the maximum night time temperature for the month - 19C that was recorded on July 8.

While the temperature was cold at night, it did little to affect the day time temperature on Saturday, with the highest temperature for the month recorded at 26.3C.

Sunday was a bit cooler though, with only 22.4C recorded.

The coldest night of the year in Proserpine so far was 4.3C on June 23.

Bowen's 6.5C overnight Sunday was also its coldest night of the year so far.

It was well below Bowen's July mean night time temperature of 15.6C so far this month.

The previous coldest night for the month was on June 23 when it dropped to 7.6 C.

On Hamilton Island, the 15.3C overnight on Sunday was the coldest night there so far this year.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Kimba Wong said the colder night time temperatures came from a really big ridge extending over much over Queensland that was driving a cold, dry mass.

"That's why we're seeing minimum temperatures plummeting overnight,” Mrs Wong said.

She said the cool and dry temperatures would continue for most of the week.

"Temperatures will slowly creep back up towards the end of the week,” she said.