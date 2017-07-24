Temporary green waste dump sites closed

Residents are asked to longer dump green waste at the site at Galbraith Park in Cannonvale.

GREEN waste dump points established in the wake of Cyclone Debbie are now closed.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said that the large volumes of green waste delivered to the temporary sites following Tropical Cyclone Debbie had produced at least 150,000 cubic metres of mulch.

"Following all the hard work undertaken by residents and Council, majority of the green waste has been dealt with; this is a really positive sign that the region is getting back on its feet," Mayor Willcox said.

"Council's waste facilities are now operating at near normal levels and once again in a position to receive all waste types to be managed responsibly," he said.

"The temporary sites have served us well however our attention is now turning to getting them tidied up and clear of any waste, particularly those with residents living nearby.

"Our waste facilities are licensed to deal with waste materials and it's free of charge for residents to dump a ute or trailer load of their own household green waste."