Tempt your taste buds

WHEN you sit down at KC's Bar and Grill and take a look at the menu, you can be forgiven for taking a while to decide on what you're going to eat.

With an extensive and mouth-watering menu available at lunch and dinner, you'll be tempted to try a little bit of everything.

Owner Peter Chengody said for lunches there was something for everyone, with many menu items vegan, vegetarian, gluten free and dairy free.

"We introduced wraps into the lunch menu which are going great, as well as the Roo and Croc Medley which the tourists really like,” he said.

As for the dinner menu, there's plenty of unique options which spark the curiosity of both locals and tourists alike.

"One of the exciting things we did on the light menu is the KC's Australian game tasting plates at only $25,” Mr Chengody said.

"(It includes) kangaroo loin, crocodile tail fillet, emu chipolata sausages and buffalo rissoles and it's also gluten free.”

For those not feeling adventurous, there's always the option of a classic meal which include rumps, eye fillets, sirloin fillets and more.

But such tasty food wouldn't be possible without the hard-working chefs in the kitchen.

"(Our chefs) are very good at creating a high standard and they don't like to compromise at all which is wonderful,” Mr Chengody said.

KC's also provides quality entertainment perfectly complementing their quality food.

With Easter nearing, Mr Chengody said there were a number of musical acts lined up which were sure to be a hit.

"We have Pop Standen, The Fox (which are a local band), backed up by the long-awaited return of John Malcolm,” he said.

"Tim Griffin will be one of the true highlights of the month and (for one night only) we'll also have none other than Phil Emmanuel who is an Australian household name. (Emmanuel) is considered one of the greatest guitarists in the world.”

Phone KC's Bar and Grill on 49466320.