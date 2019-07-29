Ten-month-old boy injured in violent attack

A MAN on parole dropped his 10-month-old son, injuring the infant, so that he could continue assaulting his de facto partner.

Sean Norris Leo Rankin, 24, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday to obstructing a police officer and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Ellysha Geddes said a witness told police the victim rang them at 2.45pm on May 15 to say Rankin was at her home and was verbally abusive.

She said the witness then drove to the victim's place, seeing Rankin punch the victim before pulling her by the hair into the house and an infant crawling away.

Sen Constable Geddes said when police arrived, the hysterical victim was holding onto her son who had blood coming from his nose/mouth area.

She said Rankin didn't stop to check on the infant after dropping it and the baby was taken to hospital.

Sen Constable Geddes said Rankin told police he hit his partner and knew he was going back to jail.

The court heard the pair argued after the victim asked Rankin to feed their children and he responded by calling her derogatory names.

Rankin obstructed police as they were trying to arrest him by talking over them and he wouldn't place his feet in the police car as directed.

Rankin was on parole at the time after being sentenced to an 18-month prison term in 2018, and released on parole on February 8.

Defence lawyer Dominic Jorgensen said at the time, Rankin felt isolated from his family by the victim and one of his nieces had died.

He said Rankin was also upset about things the victim had written about him on Facebook.

Mr Jorgensen said Rankin, who had three children, was "sick of going to jail" and wanted to get to know his children.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale ordered him to 18 months' prison with parole eligibility on November 15.

"You are dangerous to the people around you," she said.