Ten non-coronavirus Whitsunday stories you may have missed

THERE’S a lot of news at the moment, but you would be hard pressed to find anything not related to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

So we’ve taken the liberty of finding local stories you might have missed during the last week, and compiled them here.

It goes to show no matter what's going on in the world, there’s always local news.

Crocodile removal

A Crocodile spotted in Lake Proserpine has been targeted for removal by the Department of Environment and Science, once they can find it.

Funding boost

A Whitsunday rescue group has received a funding boost which will help them continue their great work in the future.

Candidates on everyday lives

We asked all council candidates how they would make an impact on the everyday lives of people in their division. Their responses gave a great insight into their priorities and thoughts.

Servo ‘ram raided’

THE owner of Proserpine service station estimated an alleged “ram raid” early Tuesday morning had caused about $20,000 of damage and stock loss to the business.

Whitsunday Transit driver Darren Crossley, chairman of Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network Ron Petterson, owner and manager of Angel Signs Jay Angel and treasurer of Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network Paul Burke with the bus.

Transport with a message

A Whitsunday bus will display a message of encouragement to people, calling on them to reach out for support and for people to listen to those who may need help.

Forty years of dedication

A Bowen paramedic has received a medal marking 40 years of service in the community, a feat which is these days “few and far between”.

Champion athlete Elliarna Mitchell will have more time to focus on her study and training thanks to a prestigious scholarship from James Cook University. Picture: Evan Morgan

Whitsundays favourite teacher revealed

It was her love for each and every member of the schooling community that shot this teacher to the top of the Whitsunday Times’ favourite teacher poll.

New doctors in town

Timing it perfectly, a new medical centre in Cannonvale opened its doors last week with its doctors hoping they could help meet demand in the area.

Brodie Ahern shaves for World’s Greatest Shave event held at Bowen State High School.

So long and thanks for all the hair

Shaved heads, snipped locks and waxed legs were just some of the ways Bowen State High School students supported the Leukaemia Foundation

Rising sports star gets a helping hand

A Bowen athlete was awarded a prestigious Elite Athlete Scholarship, aimed at keeping talented young people in North Queensland.