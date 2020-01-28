Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tourists wear masks at airport check-in
Tourists wear masks at airport check-in
Health

Ten Qld students face weeks in quarantine

by Tracey Ferrier
28th Jan 2020 8:31 AM

TEN students currently flying back from China will spend two weeks in quarantine at their Brisbane boarding school to manage any risk of them spreading the deadly coronavirus.

The Stuartholme School for girls is taking high-level precautions to ensure the student population isn't exposed to the risk of the virus, which is rapidly spreading in mainland China.

Ten returning students, who are currently in the air, will be met at the airport and taken back to the school, where they'll spend two weeks in quarantine on the fifth floor of their boarding house, principal Kristen Sharpe said on Tuesday.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus queensland school students virus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local hot spot lures visitors after rains

        premium_icon Local hot spot lures visitors after rains

        News Cedar Creek Falls, long a locals’ favourite, has become a ‘must see’ tourist spot, especially after it’s rained.

        Meet the first contender for the Division 4 council seat

        premium_icon Meet the first contender for the Division 4 council seat

        News Born in Bowen, the newly-announced candidate is running for the currently...

        Bowen's new journo swaps the Big Banana for the Big Mango

        premium_icon Bowen's new journo swaps the Big Banana for the Big Mango

        News Meet the fresh face on the Bowen Independent team.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days