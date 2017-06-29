Tenants: Know your rights

A LOCAL tenant has told Raelene's Martin of Tenants Queensland at a public information session she is "disgusted” at the treatment she has received at the hands of her real estate agent.

The tenant, who didn't want to be named as she has a case pending with the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal, said she had been locked in a dispute with her agent over the condition of her property after Cyclone Debbie.

Questions, at the session on Monday night, were raised about excessive rental increases, notices to leave and bond claims.

The advice given about an increase in rent was any rise can be disputed and two months notice needs to be given by the agent before any increase takes effect.

Tenants and Rebecca Woods of the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre all agreed increased demand for rental properties after the cyclone had caused agents to hike rents and unlawfully evict tenants.

There was a sentiment among renters that agents were working for the owners of the property and the rights of the tenant as a result became secondary.

Rather than questioning unreasonable and illegal demands of agents, there is currently a culture of complying with directives because tenants were afraid of being left with nowhere to live.

However Tenants Queensland said claiming an eviction as a retaliatory action based on a tenant asserting their rights or in the Whitsundays a retaliatory eviction could be in "retaliation” to a natural disaster.

If a tenant has a case for retaliatory eviction there is scope to have a notice to leave set aside but the tenant must apply to QCAT within four weeks of receiving the notice.

The issue of bond claims was raised at the information session and tenants were advised that a bond can be claimed without the agent's signature.

An online form can be completed to stop the agent from claiming the bond and if the agent tries to take the bond you will be notified.

For further advice, phone QStars on 1300744263.