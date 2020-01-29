Tender awarded for entertainment centre demolition

Whitsunday State LNP candidate Amanda Camm, Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack announced $5m in funding was signed off for the Proserpine Entertainment Centre in January last year.

Whitsunday Regional Council awarded the tender for the demolition of the Proserpine Entertainment Centre to P&C Welding and Constructions at Council’s first ordinary meeting for 2020.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said it had been a rollercoaster journey since the PEC was damaged in Cyclone Debbie.

“Awarding the tender for demolition today, at a total of $214,800, is the next step in my Council’s journey to deliver a facility that will be a community hub all year-round,” he said.

“The lengthy saga due to ongoing historical issues identified after initial damage assessment have been frustrating for the Proserpine community and Council.

“The journey as Council went from a $500,000 insurance repair bill to a building audit report late 2018 that indicated demolishing the old facility and building a new one was the best outcome for the community.

“Now that we have awarded the demolition tender it is full steam ahead in proceeding to tender for the construction of the new facility.

“Getting local, state and federal government working together to deliver such a vital project was important and all tiers of government have been positive in finding ways to deliver a great outcome for our community.

“The PEC was the heart and soul of the Proserpine community and it is exciting that the construction of the new facility has moved a step closer.”

The Proserpine Entertainment Centre project is co-funded by the Federal and Queensland Governments under Building Better Regions Fundsand Queensland Reconstruction Authority with a current funding total of $10,725,000.