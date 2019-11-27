Menu
Construction to begin at Shute Harbour in March 2019.
Construction to begin at Shute Harbour in March 2019.
Tender awarded for massive $55m Shute Harbour rebuild

Jordan Gilliland
27th Nov 2019 12:05 PM
The $35 million construction tender for the rebuild of Shute Harbour terminal and seawall was awarded to Vassallo  Constructions Pty Ltd at Council's Ordinary Meeting today, with works expected to begin from early January 2020.

The overall $54.5 million restoration project will see a complete rebuild of the seawall, terminal, pontoons and carpark at the Shute Harbour marine facility.

Whitsunday Regional Council Deputy Mayor John Collins said the damaged terminal and jetties were demolished last year in preparation for reconstruction.

"Council adopted the detailed design for the new facility in December 2018, and we are excited to begin works on the ground very soon," he said.

"This is a complex project and it is important we get it right. Over the past year we have been diligent in  fine-tuning the  engineering solutions and seeking clarifications throughout the tender process."

"Shute Harbour is such an important place for so many in our community, and the new marine facility has a huge  potential to drive economic growth in our region.

"I'd like to extend Council's sincere thanks to the Australian and Queensland Governments for supporting this restoration project and our local Whitsunday residents," Cr Collins said.

After extensive damage during Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie in March 2017, eligible works received joint funding from the Commonwealth and State Governments under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA).

